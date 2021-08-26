Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Tomato Tart with Creamy Ricotta
Roasted Tomato Tart with Creamy Ricotta
Ingredients:
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry dough (approximately 14 ounces), thawed
- Tomatoes, approximately 1 pound (any kind of tomatoes will work for this)
- 1/4 cup olive oil + extra for dressing the arugula
- 1 egg
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 cup grated Gruyere cheese
- 1 heaping tablespoon chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley. Basil, oregano, thyme
- Salt & pepper
- Baby arugula
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Fresh lemon juice
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Wash all tomatoes. Core any that aren’t cherry tomatoes. Cut tomatoes into chunks and cut cherry tomatoes in half. Toss them up in a bowl with 1/4 cup olive oil and some salt and freshly ground black pepper. Arrange in a single layer on one of the prepared baking sheets. Roast in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until edges are deep brown. Set aside to cool. Leave oven on.
- Combine egg, ricotta and Gruyere in a bowl. Add fresh herbs and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Set aside.
- Lay puff pastry out on the other parchment-lined baking sheet. Spoon ricotta mixture over the center of the rectangle and spread evenly, leaving a border around the edges. Lift and pinch the edges of the puff pastry to form a rim around the ricotta filling. Place the tart into the 375-degree oven and bake for about 30 minutes, or until the edges are dark golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool for a few minutes before cutting.
- While tart is cooling, place the arugula in a bowl and add just enough olive oil to make the leaves glisten. Add a squirt of fresh lemon juice and toss. Add a little salt and pepper.
- For each serving, place a piece of tart on a plate. Top with dressed arugula. Scatter roasted tomatoes over the top. This can be served hot, warm or at room temperature. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Sue’s Tips
This goes together quickly when you roast the tomatoes ahead of time and mix up the ricotta filling. Both can be kept in the refrigerator, tightly sealed, for 3 to 5 days. Have the puff pastry, thawed, in the refrigerator. And, remember, the roasted tomatoes can be in the freezer for a few months. Pull them out and add to your winter cooking or winter salads or homemade pizza.
Gruyere cheese can be replaced with gouda, provolone or mozzarella cheese.
If you spread the ricotta filling on the puff pastry, then cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate for several hours, this works too. The bottom just doesn’t get quite as crispy-still wonderful, though.
Feel free to skip the greens, if you prefer. This tart is still remarkable, topped with just the roasted tomatoes.Just not as pretty.
When fresh herbs aren’t available, use 1 teaspoon dried herbs.
