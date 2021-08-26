Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Tomato Tart with Creamy Ricotta

Roasted Tomato Tart with Creamy Ricotta

Sue’s Tips

This goes together quickly when you roast the tomatoes ahead of time and mix up the ricotta filling. Both can be kept in the refrigerator, tightly sealed, for 3 to 5 days. Have the puff pastry, thawed, in the refrigerator. And, remember, the roasted tomatoes can be in the freezer for a few months. Pull them out and add to your winter cooking or winter salads or homemade pizza.

Gruyere cheese can be replaced with gouda, provolone or mozzarella cheese.

If you spread the ricotta filling on the puff pastry, then cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate for several hours, this works too. The bottom just doesn’t get quite as crispy-still wonderful, though.

Feel free to skip the greens, if you prefer. This tart is still remarkable, topped with just the roasted tomatoes.Just not as pretty.

When fresh herbs aren’t available, use 1 teaspoon dried herbs.