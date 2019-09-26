Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Orange Kabocha Squash

Roasted Orange Kabocha Squash

1 orange kabocha squash

Oil that will tolerate high heat (avocado, coconut, grapeseed)

The skin of the orange kabocha is very hard to cut. To make the process of cutting it safer and easier, after washing the squash, wrap it loosely in aluminum foil. Place the wrapped squash directly on middle rack in an oven preheated to 375 degrees. Bake for 15 to 20n minutes. The skin will soften just enough to make it a bit easier to get a sharp knife through it.

Remove from oven and allow to cool enough to handle. Turn oven up to 400 degrees.

Cut the squash in half. Remove the seeds. Cut each half into 3 or 4 wedges. Place wedges skin side down on parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush the flesh generously with oil. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 400 degrees, until the squash is soft and creamy.

To serve as a side, drizzle with maple syrup and sprinkle with salt and pepper. The roasted squash can also be removed from the skin and mashed or pureed to be turned into soup or used for baking in muffins, breads, cakes and pies.