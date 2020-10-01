Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Cauliflower With Brown Butter Pumpkin Sauce

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Roasted Cauliflower With Brown Butter Pumpkin Sauce

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 large head of cauliflower

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup raw shelled pumpkin seeds

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Splash of fresh lime juice

Cilantro leaves with tender stems for serving

Preheat oven to 450°. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with 2 tablespoons oil. Trim cauliflower and place trimmed side down on a cutting board. Slice cauliflower lengthwise into ½” slices. Arrange cauliflower slices and any stray pieces in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast until underside is deeply browned, 15–20 minutes. Turn cauliflower over, season with salt and pepper, and continue to roast until other side is dark brown and crisp, 15–20 minutes longer.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a small skillet over medium. Add pumpkin seeds, bring to a simmer, and cook, swirling pan occasionally, until pumpkin seeds are toasted and butter is browned and smells nutty. Remove from heat and add red pepper flakes. Add a splash of lime juice; season with salt and pepper.

Arrange cauliflower on a serving platter. Top with toasted seeds and drizzle with browned butter. Serve topped with cilantro leaves.

4 servings.