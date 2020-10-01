Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Cauliflower With Brown Butter Pumpkin Sauce

Roasted Cauliflower With Brown Butter Pumpkin Sauce

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 large head of cauliflower
Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons butter
¼ cup raw shelled pumpkin seeds
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Splash of fresh lime juice
Cilantro leaves with tender stems for serving

Preheat oven to 450°. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with 2 tablespoons oil. Trim cauliflower and place trimmed side down on a cutting board. Slice cauliflower lengthwise into ½” slices. Arrange cauliflower slices and any stray pieces in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast until underside is deeply browned, 15–20 minutes. Turn cauliflower over, season with salt and pepper, and continue to roast until other side is dark brown and crisp, 15–20 minutes longer.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a small skillet over medium. Add pumpkin seeds, bring to a simmer, and cook, swirling pan occasionally, until pumpkin seeds are toasted and butter is browned and smells nutty. Remove from heat and add red pepper flakes. Add a splash of lime juice; season with salt and pepper.

Arrange cauliflower on a serving platter. Top with toasted seeds and drizzle with browned butter. Serve topped with cilantro leaves.
4 servings.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Orange Kabocha Squash

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Hasselback Potatoes

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Zucchini Muffins

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Once Around the Herb Garden Dollop (or Drizzle)

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Welcoming Communities

Posted on Jul. 3 2020

Backroads: Wildview

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Lakeland Currents: Rosenmeier Forum

Posted on Jun. 26 2020

Minnesota Roadside Attractions

Posted on Jun. 25 2020

RE: KAWE - Celebrating 40 Years

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.