Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Carrots

Roasted Carrots

Sue’s Tips

Try to use carrots that are all about the same size so they cook evenly and are tender at the same time.

Children (and adults like me) like to fold the carrot like a sandwich and pick it up to eat it. Fun!

Make a few more carrots than you think you’ll need. They will disappear fast!

Make lemon salt by whirling a tablespoon of fine sea salt with the grated zest of 1 organic lemon in a coffee grinder reserved for herbs and spices. A blender will do a fine job, too. Keep the lemon salt in a jar in the refrigerator.

Get creative with seasonings. Try garlic powder or curry powder.