Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Carrots
Roasted Carrots
Ingredients:
- 2 to 3 carrots per person
- Olive oil
- Sea salt or Lemon Salt (see Sue’s Tips below)
- Fresh ground black pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Wash carrots. Trim the tops. Peel them, if you’d like.
- Lay the carrots in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Slide the baking sheet into the preheated oven and roast for 25 minutes.
- Remove the carrots from the oven. Using a sharp paring knife, slice the carrots lengthwise through the middle without cutting all of the way through the carrot. Carefully open each carrot.
- Brush the cut sides with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Flip the carrots so they are cut side down on the baking sheet.
- Return to oven for about 20 minutes, until carrots are tender and the cut sides are caramelized.
- Serve.
Sue’s Tips
Try to use carrots that are all about the same size so they cook evenly and are tender at the same time.
Children (and adults like me) like to fold the carrot like a sandwich and pick it up to eat it. Fun!
Make a few more carrots than you think you’ll need. They will disappear fast!
Make lemon salt by whirling a tablespoon of fine sea salt with the grated zest of 1 organic lemon in a coffee grinder reserved for herbs and spices. A blender will do a fine job, too. Keep the lemon salt in a jar in the refrigerator.
Get creative with seasonings. Try garlic powder or curry powder.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.