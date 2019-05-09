Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Carrot and Fennel Soup

Roasted Carrot and Fennel Soup

1½ pound carrots

1 fennel bulb; discard the stalks, but reserve the fronds

2 tablespoons avocado oil or grapeseed oil, divided

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 medium yellow onion

1 tablespoon tomato paste

4 to 5 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Trim the fennel bulb (discard the stalks, but reserve and set aside the fronds), cut in half lengthwise, and then into ½-inch-thick wedges. Peel and slice the carrots into ¼-inch rounds. Toss the carrots and fennel with 1 T. olive oil, and several grinds of sea salt and black pepper. Spread the carrots and fennel evenly on a parchment-lined or lightly-oiled baking sheet, and slide into the oven for approximately 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender.

While the carrots and fennel are roasting: Toast the fennel seeds in a small pan over medium heat for 2-3 minutes, until the aroma rises and they turn slightly brown. Grind them to bits with a mortar and pestle or in an extra coffee grinder that you use only for grinding spices. Coarsely chop the onion. In a large heavy pot, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and the ground fennel seeds, and cook until the onion is soft and translucent. Turn the heat to low, add the tomato paste, and stir to incorporate.

Add the roasted carrots and fennel to the pot, add 4 cups of vegetable broth, and bring to a simmer. Turn off the heat, and use a standing blender or an immersion blender to puree the soup. Add the additional 1 cup of broth, in part or in full, until you have achieved the consistency that you desire. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish each bowl with a pinch or two of chopped fennel fronds.

Serves 6-8.