Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Asparagus with Mustard Drizzle

Roasted Asparagus with Mustard Drizzle
1 bunch asparagus (about 1 pound), trimmed
Avocado oil for drizzling
Salt and freshly cracked pepper
1½ tablespoons champagne vinegar
1½ tablespoons whole-grain mustard
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
4 to 5 sprigs fresh tarragon, leaves removed
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.
Place trimmed asparagus on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with avocado oil. Roll the spears around on the baking sheet to coat well with oil. Sprinkle with fresh-ground black pepper and sea salt. Slide into the oven and bake for about 12 minutes, until spears are beginning to brown and are just tender.
While asparagus is in the oven, whisk together the vinegar and the mustard. Gradually whisk in the 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Transfer roasted asparagus to serving platter. Drizzle with mustard vinaigrette. Scatter fresh tarragon leaves over the asparagus. Serve hot or at room temperature with extra mustard vinaigrette on the side. Serves 4.
Sue’s tips
To store fresh asparagus, stand the spears up in a glass or jar with about an inch or two of water, making sure all the ends are sitting in the water. A 2-cup glass measuring cup is a great container. Loosely cover the asparagus spears with a plastic bag and store in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Fresh tarragon, with it’s licorice-like flavor is a great complement to this roasted asparagus. Delicate leaves of fresh fennel are a delicious substitute when you happen to have fresh fennel and the tarragon in your garden isn’t quite ready for harvest.
White wine vinegar can be used in place of the champagne vinegar, but I highly recommend the champagne vinegar. You can use it in all of your summer vinaigrettes.