Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Asparagus with Mustard Drizzle

Roasted Asparagus with Mustard Drizzle

1 bunch asparagus (about 1 pound), trimmed

Avocado oil for drizzling

Salt and freshly cracked pepper

1½ tablespoons champagne vinegar

1½ tablespoons whole-grain mustard

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 to 5 sprigs fresh tarragon, leaves removed

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.

Place trimmed asparagus on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with avocado oil. Roll the spears around on the baking sheet to coat well with oil. Sprinkle with fresh-ground black pepper and sea salt. Slide into the oven and bake for about 12 minutes, until spears are beginning to brown and are just tender.

While asparagus is in the oven, whisk together the vinegar and the mustard. Gradually whisk in the 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Transfer roasted asparagus to serving platter. Drizzle with mustard vinaigrette. Scatter fresh tarragon leaves over the asparagus. Serve hot or at room temperature with extra mustard vinaigrette on the side. Serves 4.