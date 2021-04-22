Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted and Smashed Baby Potatoes with Chive & Lemon Oil

Chive & Lemon Oil

1 generous bunch of fresh chives or 1 ounce
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Grated zest of 1/2 a lemon
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup olive oil

Put chives and salt in a mini food processor or a blender. Pulse to chop the chives. Add lemon juice and zest along with 1/4 cup olive oil. Process to blend and finely chop chives. Strain the oil through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth placed in a colander. Oil can be stored in a jar in the refrigerator.

Roasted & Smashed Baby Potatoes

1 pound baby potatoes, gently scrubbed and dried
2 tablespoons olive oil or avocado oil, plus more for drizzling
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cloves garlic, sliced
2 or 3 sprigs of fresh rosemary (optional)

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Put olive oil in a large cast iron pan or rimmed baking sheet. Place potatoes in the pan and roll around until they are completely coated with olive oil. Sprinkle with kosher salt. Roast for about 15 minutes, or until just tender. Remove from oven and gently smash each potato with the flat bottom of a cup or glass. Turn each one over. Drizzle with a little more oil. Add garlic slices and rosemary sprigs. Return to oven and roast for another 15 minutes, or until potatoes are a little crispy on the outside. Remove from oven. Transfer potatoes to a serving plate, and drizzle with chive oil. Serve hot with sour cream. Great as a side or serve as an appetizer.

Tips for the cook:
No chives? No worries! The long tops of green onions work well, too, for this flavored olive oil. You’ll use this chive & lemon oil in so many ways. I love to drizzle it over avocado toast, whisk it up in a vinaigrette, toss it with hot pasta and top with lots of fresh ground black pepper and grated Parmesan. And, don’t forget to drizzle it over mashed potatoes, too.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sheet Pan Eggs for a Week

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Tomato Tulips

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Arizona Sunshine Lemon Pie

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Cabbage Stir Fry

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - A conversation with retiring Lakeland PBS President & CEO

Posted on Apr. 16 2021

Backroads - Hannah Cooper

Posted on Apr. 15 2021

Lakeland Currents - Ending Human Trafficking in Our Region And Beyond

Posted on Apr. 9 2021
Christian Wheeler

Backroads - Christian Wheeler

Posted on Apr. 8 2021

Lakeland Currents - The Minnesota DNR Fisheries Program

Posted on Apr. 2 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.