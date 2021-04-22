Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted and Smashed Baby Potatoes with Chive & Lemon Oil

Chive & Lemon Oil

1 generous bunch of fresh chives or 1 ounce

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Grated zest of 1/2 a lemon

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil

Put chives and salt in a mini food processor or a blender. Pulse to chop the chives. Add lemon juice and zest along with 1/4 cup olive oil. Process to blend and finely chop chives. Strain the oil through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth placed in a colander. Oil can be stored in a jar in the refrigerator.

Roasted & Smashed Baby Potatoes

1 pound baby potatoes, gently scrubbed and dried

2 tablespoons olive oil or avocado oil, plus more for drizzling

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cloves garlic, sliced

2 or 3 sprigs of fresh rosemary (optional)

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Put olive oil in a large cast iron pan or rimmed baking sheet. Place potatoes in the pan and roll around until they are completely coated with olive oil. Sprinkle with kosher salt. Roast for about 15 minutes, or until just tender. Remove from oven and gently smash each potato with the flat bottom of a cup or glass. Turn each one over. Drizzle with a little more oil. Add garlic slices and rosemary sprigs. Return to oven and roast for another 15 minutes, or until potatoes are a little crispy on the outside. Remove from oven. Transfer potatoes to a serving plate, and drizzle with chive oil. Serve hot with sour cream. Great as a side or serve as an appetizer.