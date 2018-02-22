Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Quinoa Salad in Minutes
Quinoa Salad in Minutes
For 1 serving:
3/4 cup chickpeas, home-cooked or from a can, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup cooked quinoa
1/2 red bell pepper, diced
1 stalk celery, sliced
2 tablespoons minced red or yellow onion or 1 green onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
Splash of fresh lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon salt
Put all the ingredients in a medium bowl and toss to combine. Stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator, this Quinoa Salad will keep for 3 days.
Sues’ Tip:
To cook quinoa, measure 1 2/3 cup water into a saucepan. Add 1 cup uncooked quinoa. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cover pot and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, until water has disappeared and quinoa is cooked. Remove from heat and leave lid on for a few minutes. Fluff with a fork. Makes about 3 cups cooked quinoa. Cooked quinoa will keep in the refrigerator for 5 days.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More
Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More
Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More
Way to go Shelly!... Read More