Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Quinoa Salad in Minutes

Quinoa Salad in Minutes

For 1 serving:

3/4 cup chickpeas, home-cooked or from a can, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

1 stalk celery, sliced

2 tablespoons minced red or yellow onion or 1 green onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

Splash of fresh lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon salt

Put all the ingredients in a medium bowl and toss to combine. Stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator, this Quinoa Salad will keep for 3 days.

Sues’ Tip: