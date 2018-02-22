DONATE

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Quinoa Salad in Minutes

Quinoa Salad in Minutes

For 1 serving:
3/4 cup chickpeas, home-cooked or from a can, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup cooked quinoa
1/2 red bell pepper, diced
1 stalk celery, sliced
2 tablespoons minced red or yellow onion or 1 green onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
Splash of fresh lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon salt

Put all the ingredients in a medium bowl and toss to combine. Stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator, this Quinoa Salad will keep for 3 days.

Sues’ Tip:

To cook quinoa, measure 1 2/3 cup water into a saucepan. Add 1 cup uncooked quinoa. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cover pot and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, until water has disappeared and quinoa is cooked. Remove from heat and leave lid on for a few minutes. Fluff with a fork. Makes about 3 cups cooked quinoa. Cooked quinoa will keep in the refrigerator for 5 days.

