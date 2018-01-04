Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Quick Fix Oatmeal
Quick Fix Oatmeal
2 cups uncooked quick oats
1/2 cup dry milk powder
1/3 cup brown sugar or coconut sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
Mix all ingredient in a bowl. Store in a tightly sealed jar.
To prepare: Stir 1/2 cup oat mixture with 3/4 cup water in a large, deep cereal bowl. Cook in microwave for 2 to 2 1/2 minutes, stirring after 1 minute. Serve hot.
Sue’s Tip
My favorite stir-ins for my morning oatmeal:
chopped walnuts, honey, and chia seeds.
