Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Quick Fix Oatmeal

Quick Fix Oatmeal

2 cups uncooked quick oats

1/2 cup dry milk powder

1/3 cup brown sugar or coconut sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

Mix all ingredient in a bowl. Store in a tightly sealed jar.

To prepare: Stir 1/2 cup oat mixture with 3/4 cup water in a large, deep cereal bowl. Cook in microwave for 2 to 2 1/2 minutes, stirring after 1 minute. Serve hot.