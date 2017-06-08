DONATE

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Fudgsicles

Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Fudgsicles

1 (14 ounce) can full fat canned coconut milk
1/4 + 1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
2 ripe bananas
8 medjool dates, pitted
1/2 cup cocoa powder
3 tablespoons hemp seeds
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 cup of your favorite granola

1. In a high-powered blender combine the coconut milk, 1/4 cup peanut butter, bananas, 6-8 dates, cacao powder, hemp seeds, and vanilla and blend until completely smooth and the consistency of a thick smoothie.
2. To assemble, layer the chocolate mix and the remaining 1/3 cup peanut butter evenly among 10-12 popsicles molds. It’s OK if the layers are not perfect.
3. Sprinkle your favorite granola over the tops of the pops, gently pressing into the pops. Insert popsicle sticks, cover the tops of the mold and freeze until firm, about 4 hours. To remove the popsicles run the mold under hot water for 10 seconds and then pull the popsicles out of the molds.
4. Store in the freezer.

