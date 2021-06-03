Good Food, Good Life, 365 – PB, Banana & Granola Roll-Up

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PB, Banana & Granola Roll-Up

Whole wheat tortillas

Creamy peanut butter or any nut butter you like

1 ripe banana

Your favorite granola

Mini semisweet morsels, optional

Lay tortilla on a flat work surface. Spread generously with peanut butter, place whole peeled banana on the peanut butter near edge of tortilla. Sprinkle granola along the side of the banana. Scatter some mini chocolate morsels over all. Roll up, starting from edge with banana. Press to seal edge. Roll up in waxed paper or plastic wrap. Refrigerate. To serve, unwrap and slice into 1/2-inch thick rounds. Eat immediately or arrange rounds on plate, seal with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Sue’s Tip

Try this with apple slices rather than banana. Juicy and crunchy!

How about a drizzle of local honey before rolling it all up? Delicious!