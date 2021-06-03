Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – PB, Banana & Granola Roll-Up

Whole wheat tortillas
Creamy peanut butter or any nut butter you like
1 ripe banana
Your favorite granola
Mini semisweet morsels, optional

Lay tortilla on a flat work surface. Spread generously with peanut butter, place whole peeled banana on the peanut butter near edge of tortilla. Sprinkle granola along the side of the banana. Scatter some mini chocolate morsels over all. Roll up, starting from edge with banana. Press to seal edge. Roll up in waxed paper or plastic wrap. Refrigerate. To serve, unwrap and slice into 1/2-inch thick rounds. Eat immediately or arrange rounds on plate, seal with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Sue’s Tip
Try this with apple slices rather than banana. Juicy and crunchy!
How about a drizzle of local honey before rolling it all up? Delicious!

