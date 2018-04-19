Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Pad Thai Noodles With Lemon Tahini Sauce
Pad Thai Noodles With Lemon Tahini Sauce
- 12 ounces brown rice pad Thai noodles
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
- grated zest from 1 organic lemon
- 1/2 cup tahini
- sea salt and black pepper
- red pepper flakes
- chopped walnuts
While noodles are cooking according to package directions, saute garlic and Italian seasoning in 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add 1/3 cup olive oil, lemon juice and zest. Stir and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. Add tahini and stir to blend. Cook until heated through. Season with salt and pepper. Add cooked noodles to sauce and toss. Spoon into warm pasta bowls. Sprinkle each serving with red pepper flakes and walnuts. Makes 2 servings.
