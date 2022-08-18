Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Once-Around-the-Herb-Garden Rice

Once-Around-the-Herb-Garden Rice

Make a trip around your herb garden and start snipping!

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil
  • 1 chubby clove garlic, minced
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 1 cup uncooked short grain brown rice or long grain white rice
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/3 cup assorted fresh herbs, chopped

Instructions:

  1. Heat oil in a deep pot.
  2. Add garlic, shallots and uncooked rice and saute for 2 minutes.
  3. Add broth. Bring to a boil.
  4. Stir in lemon zest and chopped parsley.
  5. Lower heat, cover the pot and allow rice to boil gently for 35 to 40 minutes for brown rice. Liquid should be gone and rice should be tender.
    1. Cook time will be about 20 minutes for white rice.
  6. When rice is done cooking, mix in remaining herbs.

Makes 4 servings.

Sue’s Tips

This rice is easy to make and goes with practically any meal. Try it with spicy Southwestern or Thai foods. It’s a perfect go-along with curry dishes.

Use any herbs you like–even two different herbs can be used, if that’s all you have. I find whichever fresh herbs I mix together, it works! It always tastes great. I’ve used tarragon, thyme, chives, dill, oregano, basil, Thai basil, mint and sage all at the same time.

Leftover Once-Around-the-Herb-Garden Rice is fantastic for breakfast or lunch when it’s heated up and topped with a poached egg and a scoop of kimchi.

Try stirring toasted slivered almonds into the rice just before serving. They add a great nutty crunch.

