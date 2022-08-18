Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Once-Around-the-Herb-Garden Rice
Once-Around-the-Herb-Garden Rice
Make a trip around your herb garden and start snipping!
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 1 chubby clove garlic, minced
- 3 to 4 tablespoons minced shallots
- 1 cup uncooked short grain brown rice or long grain white rice
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1/3 cup assorted fresh herbs, chopped
Instructions:
- Heat oil in a deep pot.
- Add garlic, shallots and uncooked rice and saute for 2 minutes.
- Add broth. Bring to a boil.
- Stir in lemon zest and chopped parsley.
- Lower heat, cover the pot and allow rice to boil gently for 35 to 40 minutes for brown rice. Liquid should be gone and rice should be tender.
- Cook time will be about 20 minutes for white rice.
- When rice is done cooking, mix in remaining herbs.
Makes 4 servings.
Sue’s Tips
This rice is easy to make and goes with practically any meal. Try it with spicy Southwestern or Thai foods. It’s a perfect go-along with curry dishes.
Use any herbs you like–even two different herbs can be used, if that’s all you have. I find whichever fresh herbs I mix together, it works! It always tastes great. I’ve used tarragon, thyme, chives, dill, oregano, basil, Thai basil, mint and sage all at the same time.
Leftover Once-Around-the-Herb-Garden Rice is fantastic for breakfast or lunch when it’s heated up and topped with a poached egg and a scoop of kimchi.
Try stirring toasted slivered almonds into the rice just before serving. They add a great nutty crunch.
