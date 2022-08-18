Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Once-Around-the-Herb-Garden Rice

Makes 4 servings.

Sue’s Tips

This rice is easy to make and goes with practically any meal. Try it with spicy Southwestern or Thai foods. It’s a perfect go-along with curry dishes.

Use any herbs you like–even two different herbs can be used, if that’s all you have. I find whichever fresh herbs I mix together, it works! It always tastes great. I’ve used tarragon, thyme, chives, dill, oregano, basil, Thai basil, mint and sage all at the same time.

Leftover Once-Around-the-Herb-Garden Rice is fantastic for breakfast or lunch when it’s heated up and topped with a poached egg and a scoop of kimchi.

Try stirring toasted slivered almonds into the rice just before serving. They add a great nutty crunch.