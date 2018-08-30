Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Once Around the Herb Garden Dollop (or Drizzle)

Lakeland PBS
Once Around the Herb Garden Dollop (or Drizzle)

1 cup tightly packed chopped parsley
1/2 cup tightly packed chopped mint
2 to 4 tablespoons chopped chives
Juice of 1 lemon
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Put all ingredients in blender or food processor. Process to desired consistency. Add water, a tablespoon at a time, to reach a drizzle consistency. Store in a covered jar in the refrigerator for a week.

Sue’s Tips
Add this herb mixture to soups, salads, pasta, grilled meat, and vegetables.
Feel free to add other fresh herbs, Just be careful not to use too much of the herbs with powerful flavor, such as thyme and rosemary.

