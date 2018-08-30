Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Once Around the Herb Garden Dollop (or Drizzle)

Once Around the Herb Garden Dollop (or Drizzle)

1 cup tightly packed chopped parsley

1/2 cup tightly packed chopped mint

2 to 4 tablespoons chopped chives

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Put all ingredients in blender or food processor. Process to desired consistency. Add water, a tablespoon at a time, to reach a drizzle consistency. Store in a covered jar in the refrigerator for a week.