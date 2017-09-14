Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Oatmeal Almond Butter Breakfast Power Bowl
1 serving cooked rolled oats
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon raw almond butter
1 teaspoon local honey
1/2 banana, sliced
1/4 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen
2 tablespoons shredded dried coconut
Stir cinnamon almond butter and honey into cooked oatmeal in pot. Stir to blend until honey melts and almond butter is incorporated into the mixture. pour oatmeal into serving bowl. Top with banana slices, blueberries and coconut. Serve immediately. Makes 1 serving.
Sue’s Tips
Almond butter is expensive. Sometimes I buy the small packets that are available in natural food stores. The packets are perfect for traveling, too.
Did you know you can make several servings of rolled oats at a time? Just store in individual serving-size jars in the refrigerator. In the morning, you can just heat it up and add the remaining ingredients.
