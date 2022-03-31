Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – No-Cook Nummy Oats

Nathan DatresMar. 30 2022

No-Cook Nummy Oats – Cool breakfast for warm mornings!

Ingredients:

     For one serving:

  • 1/2 cup milk, dairy or non-dairy
  • 2 tablespoons nut butter (no-sugar added peanut butter is my go-to)
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons chia seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup old fashioned rolled oats

Instructions:

  • In a small bowl or jar, stir together the liquid, peanut butter, maple syrup, chia seeds and cinnamon. Add the oats and stir.
  • Use the spoon to press the oats down, making sure they are all covered with the liquid.
  • Cover tightly and refrigerate overnight. In the morning when you’re ready to eat, remove the chilled oats from the refrigerator.
  • Stir and add toppings of choice–I like walnuts, bananas, fresh berries…

This recipe is lightly adapted from hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource

Sue’s Tips
This convenient breakfast is full of protein, soluble fiber, antioxidants, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids. One serving will satisfy your hunger for hours.

These one-serving-size chilled oats can be stored in the refrigerator for two or three days, so feel free to make enough for a few days.

Chia seeds are a complete protein and are available in most grocery stores.  Once the package is open, chia seeds do not need to be refrigerated. They have a pantry shelf life of about 5 years.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Immune-Boosting Tea

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Shamrock Eggs

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Green Spaghetti

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Spiced Avocado

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.