Good Food, Good Life, 365 – No-Cook Nummy Oats

No-Cook Nummy Oats – Cool breakfast for warm mornings!

For one serving:

This recipe is lightly adapted from hsph.harvard.edu/ nutritionsource

Sue’s Tips

This convenient breakfast is full of protein, soluble fiber, antioxidants, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids. One serving will satisfy your hunger for hours.

These one-serving-size chilled oats can be stored in the refrigerator for two or three days, so feel free to make enough for a few days.

Chia seeds are a complete protein and are available in most grocery stores. Once the package is open, chia seeds do not need to be refrigerated. They have a pantry shelf life of about 5 years.