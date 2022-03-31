Good Food, Good Life, 365 – No-Cook Nummy Oats
No-Cook Nummy Oats – Cool breakfast for warm mornings!
Ingredients:
For one serving:
- 1/2 cup milk, dairy or non-dairy
- 2 tablespoons nut butter (no-sugar added peanut butter is my go-to)
- 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons chia seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 cup old fashioned rolled oats
Instructions:
- In a small bowl or jar, stir together the liquid, peanut butter, maple syrup, chia seeds and cinnamon. Add the oats and stir.
- Use the spoon to press the oats down, making sure they are all covered with the liquid.
- Cover tightly and refrigerate overnight. In the morning when you’re ready to eat, remove the chilled oats from the refrigerator.
- Stir and add toppings of choice–I like walnuts, bananas, fresh berries…
This recipe is lightly adapted from hsph.harvard.edu/
Sue’s Tips
This convenient breakfast is full of protein, soluble fiber, antioxidants, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids. One serving will satisfy your hunger for hours.
These one-serving-size chilled oats can be stored in the refrigerator for two or three days, so feel free to make enough for a few days.
Chia seeds are a complete protein and are available in most grocery stores. Once the package is open, chia seeds do not need to be refrigerated. They have a pantry shelf life of about 5 years.
