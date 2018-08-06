Lakeland PBS
Good Food, Good Life, 365 – No-Bake Make-Your-Own Cheesecake Bar

No-Bake Make-Your-Own Cheesecake Bar

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup sifted powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Fresh, seasonal fruit, bite-size pieces
Graham cracker crumbs

In a bowl, beat cream cheese with powdered sugar and vanilla until creamy and light. Transfer to serving bowl.
Set up the cheesecake bar with a variety of fruit, such as seasonal berries, peaches or cherries.
Invite each person to create their own dessert by spreading cream cheese mixture on a small plate/saucer or dessert dish. Top with fruit. Sprinkle with graham cracker crumbs. Eat and enjoy!

Sue’s Tips
An easy, mess-free way to make graham cracker crumbs: Break crackers into pieces and place in freezer-strength zip-top bag. Gently pound with a rolling pin to make crumbs. Store leftover crumbs in the same bag.
Kick this dessert up a notch by offering your own homemade hot fudge sauce to drizzle over each cheesecake dessert.

