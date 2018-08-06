Good Food, Good Life, 365 – No-Bake Make-Your-Own Cheesecake Bar

No-Bake Make-Your-Own Cheesecake Bar

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup sifted powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Fresh, seasonal fruit, bite-size pieces

Graham cracker crumbs

In a bowl, beat cream cheese with powdered sugar and vanilla until creamy and light. Transfer to serving bowl.

Set up the cheesecake bar with a variety of fruit, such as seasonal berries, peaches or cherries.

Invite each person to create their own dessert by spreading cream cheese mixture on a small plate/saucer or dessert dish. Top with fruit. Sprinkle with graham cracker crumbs. Eat and enjoy!