Good Food, Good Life, 365 – No-Bake Make-Your-Own Cheesecake Bar
No-Bake Make-Your-Own Cheesecake Bar
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup sifted powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Fresh, seasonal fruit, bite-size pieces
Graham cracker crumbs
In a bowl, beat cream cheese with powdered sugar and vanilla until creamy and light. Transfer to serving bowl.
Set up the cheesecake bar with a variety of fruit, such as seasonal berries, peaches or cherries.
Invite each person to create their own dessert by spreading cream cheese mixture on a small plate/saucer or dessert dish. Top with fruit. Sprinkle with graham cracker crumbs. Eat and enjoy!
Sue’s Tips
An easy, mess-free way to make graham cracker crumbs: Break crackers into pieces and place in freezer-strength zip-top bag. Gently pound with a rolling pin to make crumbs. Store leftover crumbs in the same bag.
Kick this dessert up a notch by offering your own homemade hot fudge sauce to drizzle over each cheesecake dessert.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More
Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More