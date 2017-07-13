DONATE

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Naan Pizza

Naan Pizza

Naan
olive oil
cheese of your choice, shredded
chickpeas, rinsed and drained, mashed with a fork
fresh garlic, sliced thin
chopped chives or sliced red onion
thin slices of red bell pepper
thin slices of green bell pepper
fresh spinach, chopped or fresh shoots

If using oven, preheat to 400 degrees.
If using grill, prepare grill to reach medium heat.
Place naan directly on grate if using grill. Grill one side. Place on platter or baking sheet grilled side up. Brush with olive oil. Sprinkle with cheese. Spread mashed chickpeas over each naan. Arrange garlic, chives, and peppers over top of each naan. Return to grill and heat until cheese melts. Transfer to platter. Top each with a mound of spinach or shoots before serving.
If using oven, place naan on baking sheet. Brush with olive oil. Top the same way you would if grilling. Place in preheated oven and bake until cheese melts, about 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to platter. Top each with a mound of spinach or shoots.

Sue’s Tip
I like these best when prepared on the grill.
Try blending a spoonful of harissa or red curry paste with the olive oil before brushing over the naan.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Warm Summer Fruit Salad

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Black Bean Mango Salsa

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Potatoes and Greens with Avocado

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Summer Snow Pea Salad

