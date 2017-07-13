Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Naan Pizza

Naan Pizza

Naan

olive oil

cheese of your choice, shredded

chickpeas, rinsed and drained, mashed with a fork

fresh garlic, sliced thin

chopped chives or sliced red onion

thin slices of red bell pepper

thin slices of green bell pepper

fresh spinach, chopped or fresh shoots

If using oven, preheat to 400 degrees.

If using grill, prepare grill to reach medium heat.

Place naan directly on grate if using grill. Grill one side. Place on platter or baking sheet grilled side up. Brush with olive oil. Sprinkle with cheese. Spread mashed chickpeas over each naan. Arrange garlic, chives, and peppers over top of each naan. Return to grill and heat until cheese melts. Transfer to platter. Top each with a mound of spinach or shoots before serving.

If using oven, place naan on baking sheet. Brush with olive oil. Top the same way you would if grilling. Place in preheated oven and bake until cheese melts, about 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to platter. Top each with a mound of spinach or shoots.