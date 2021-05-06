Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Mother’s Day Cupcakes
Baking spray
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 1/2 cups brown sugar
1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits in juice, drained, reserve juice to mix into the cake
24 fresh raspberries
1 (15.25-ounce) package yellow cake mix
3 eggs
1/3 cup oil
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mist muffin cups with baking spray. Set aside.
Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
Spoon 1 teaspoon melted butter into each prepared cup in muffin tin. Add 1 tablespoon brown sugar to each cup. Mix the butter and brown sugar together in each cup.
Arrange pineapple tidbits to resemble flower petals in each cup. Add a raspberry to the very center.
In a large bowl with a whisk or an electric hand mixer, blend cake mix, eggs, reserved pineapple juice (there should be 1 cup), and oil. Mix well.
Scoop enough batter into each cup to make it 3/4 full.
Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for about 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the cupcake comes out clean.
Allow cupcakes to cool in pan for 5 minutes. Invert cupcakes onto parchment-lined cookie sheet. Transfer each cupcake to a cooling rack and allow to cool completely. Serve “flower” side up. Maybe with a little squirt of whipped cream! Makes about 24 cupcakes.