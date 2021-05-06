Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Mother’s Day Cupcakes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mother’s Day Cupcakes

Baking spray

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits in juice, drained, reserve juice to mix into the cake

24 fresh raspberries

1 (15.25-ounce) package yellow cake mix

3 eggs

1/3 cup oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mist muffin cups with baking spray. Set aside.

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

Spoon 1 teaspoon melted butter into each prepared cup in muffin tin. Add 1 tablespoon brown sugar to each cup. Mix the butter and brown sugar together in each cup.

Arrange pineapple tidbits to resemble flower petals in each cup. Add a raspberry to the very center.

In a large bowl with a whisk or an electric hand mixer, blend cake mix, eggs, reserved pineapple juice (there should be 1 cup), and oil. Mix well.

Scoop enough batter into each cup to make it 3/4 full.

Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for about 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the cupcake comes out clean.

Allow cupcakes to cool in pan for 5 minutes. Invert cupcakes onto parchment-lined cookie sheet. Transfer each cupcake to a cooling rack and allow to cool completely. Serve “flower” side up. Maybe with a little squirt of whipped cream! Makes about 24 cupcakes.