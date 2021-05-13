Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Mango Slushies
2 large or 3 small ripe mangoes (Ataulfo mangoes would be considered small)
Juice from 1/2 of a lime
1 tablespoon honey, preferably from local beekeeper
2 cups of ice
Remove skin and pit from the mangoes, Chop the flesh and put in a blender. Add juice from lime and the honey. Blend until pureed. Add chopped ice gradually until the mixture reaches desired consistency. Serve immediately. Makes 2 servings.
Sue’s Tips
If you’re planning ahead, it helps if the mangoes have been chilled in the refrigerator for an hour or two before making the slushies. You can prepare the mango and chop it up, put in a sealed container, and pop in the fridge to chill.
Rum it up for adults, if you’d like, by adding 2 ounces of rum to the blender.
This recipe can be doubled, if the size of your blender allows.