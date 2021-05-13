Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Mango Slushies

Mango Slushies

2 large or 3 small ripe mangoes (Ataulfo mangoes would be considered small)

Juice from 1/2 of a lime

1 tablespoon honey, preferably from local beekeeper

2 cups of ice

Remove skin and pit from the mangoes, Chop the flesh and put in a blender. Add juice from lime and the honey. Blend until pureed. Add chopped ice gradually until the mixture reaches desired consistency. Serve immediately. Makes 2 servings.