Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Make Your Own Yogurt Parfait Bar

Make Your Own Yogurt Parfait Bar

Sue’s Tips

Much of the parfait bar can be prepped the day before…

Put yogurt in serving bowls, cover and refrigerate.

Prep fruit and put in bowls and cover. Store in refrigerator. Save bananas for the last minute.

Pour granola, coconut and chocolate chips in bowls. Cover tightly.

In the morning, arrange the make-your-own yogurt parfait bar! Slice bananas and set out.

These yogurt parfaits are good with muffins or scones—and a great cup of coffee!

This make-your-own yogurt parfait bar isn’t just for breakfast. Try it for a fun lunch or even a breakfast-for-dinner night.