Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Make Your Own Yogurt Parfait Bar

Make Your Own Yogurt Parfait Bar
Ingredients:
- Yogurt (plain, vanilla and a dairy-free)
- A variety of fruit (Summer berries, pineapple, kiwi, fresh peaches, or any of your favorites)
- Sliced bananas
- Granola (nice to have a nut-free option)
- Coconut
- Chocolate chips
Instructions:
- Set out enough bowls/dishes to serve your crowd.
- Make a lineup with dishes first, then yogurt, fruit toppings, granola, chocolate chips, coconut.
- Have spoons and napkins at the end for people to grab.
- Enjoy!
Sue’s TipsMuch of the parfait bar can be prepped the day before…
- Put yogurt in serving bowls, cover and refrigerate.
- Prep fruit and put in bowls and cover. Store in refrigerator. Save bananas for the last minute.
- Pour granola, coconut and chocolate chips in bowls. Cover tightly.In the morning, arrange the make-your-own yogurt parfait bar! Slice bananas and set out.These yogurt parfaits are good with muffins or scones—and a great cup of coffee!This make-your-own yogurt parfait bar isn’t just for breakfast. Try it for a fun lunch or even a breakfast-for-dinner night.
