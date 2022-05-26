Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Make Your Own Yogurt Parfait Bar

Nathan DatresMay. 25 2022

Make Your Own Yogurt Parfait Bar

Ingredients:

  • Yogurt (plain, vanilla and a dairy-free)
  • A variety of fruit (Summer berries, pineapple, kiwi, fresh peaches, or any of your favorites)
  • Sliced bananas
  • Granola (nice to have a nut-free option)
  • Coconut
  • Chocolate chips

Instructions:

  • Set out enough bowls/dishes to serve your crowd.
  • Make a lineup with dishes first, then yogurt, fruit toppings, granola, chocolate chips, coconut.
  • Have spoons and napkins at the end for people to grab.
  • Enjoy!

Sue’s Tips

Much of the parfait bar can be prepped the day before…
  • Put yogurt in serving bowls, cover and refrigerate.
  • Prep fruit and put in bowls and cover. Store in refrigerator. Save bananas for the last minute.
  • Pour granola, coconut and chocolate chips in bowls. Cover tightly.
In the morning, arrange the make-your-own yogurt parfait bar! Slice bananas and set out.
These yogurt parfaits are good with muffins or scones—and a great cup of coffee!
This make-your-own yogurt parfait bar isn’t just for breakfast. Try it for a fun lunch or even a breakfast-for-dinner night.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

