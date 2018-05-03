Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lime and Spice Popcorn

Lime and Spice Popcorn

1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 lime, juiced and zested
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1/2 cup popcorn kernels

In a small pan over medium-low heat, melt the coconut oil.
Add the cumin, chili powder, cayenne, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, kosher salt, and lime juice. Stir to combine, reduce heat to low, and stir occasionally while you’re preparing the popcorn.

Pop the kernels.

Pour the popcorn into a large bowl, pour half of the spice mixture over the top, and toss, toss, toss. Pour the other half of the spice mixture and lime zest over the popcorn and toss again.

Sue’s Tips

Use the cayenne pepper cautiously. 1/2 teaspoon adds plenty of heat. You may want to use less to start with.

An air popper works great for popping the corn for this recipe. I do it the old-fashioned way—a pot on the stove.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Veggie Burrito Bowls

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Pad Thai Noodles With Lemon Tahini Sauce

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lemon Roasted Asparagus

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Kale Pesto Pasta

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Rhonda D. said

I’m sorry but I think this is a Sad day! There are plenty of girl activities... Read More

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Recent Show

Common Ground: Boys & Girls Club Garden & Bulrush Weaving

We watch all spring & summer seasons as the Bemidji Boys & Girls Club garden project grows from seeds, to served on plates at their
Posted on May. 2 2018

Recently Added

Common Ground: Boys & Girls Club Garden & Bulrush Weaving

Posted on May. 2 2018

Lakeland Currents: Relay For Life

Posted on Apr. 27 2018

Backroads: Michael Rendahl

Posted on Apr. 26 2018

Common Ground: Wadena Museum and Mississippi Canoe Journey

Posted on Apr. 24 2018

Lakeland Currents: Beltrami County Historical Society

Posted on Mar. 30 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.