Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lime and Spice Popcorn
Lime and Spice Popcorn
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 lime, juiced and zested
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1/2 cup popcorn kernels
In a small pan over medium-low heat, melt the coconut oil.
Add the cumin, chili powder, cayenne, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, kosher salt, and lime juice. Stir to combine, reduce heat to low, and stir occasionally while you’re preparing the popcorn.
Pop the kernels.
Pour the popcorn into a large bowl, pour half of the spice mixture over the top, and toss, toss, toss. Pour the other half of the spice mixture and lime zest over the popcorn and toss again.
Sue’s Tips
Use the cayenne pepper cautiously. 1/2 teaspoon adds plenty of heat. You may want to use less to start with.
An air popper works great for popping the corn for this recipe. I do it the old-fashioned way—a pot on the stove.
