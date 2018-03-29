Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Light and Fresh Grapefruit Salad
3 ruby red grapefruit
3 ripe avocados, halved and sliced 1/4 inch thick
1 lime, juiced
1/2 cup canned coconut milk
2 Tbsp olive oil, plus more for garnish
1/4 cup roughly chopped cilantro leaves, for garnish
To prepare the grapefruit, chop off the top and bottom so it sits flat on the counter. With a paring knife, slice off the peel and pith, so that only the flesh shows. Carefully slice between the white membrane, letting slices slip out onto work surface. Once you’ve cut out every slice, squeeze the remaining grapefruit into a bowl.
To make the vinaigrette, combine the coconut milk, lime juice, olive oil and a touch of salt and pepper with remaining grapefruit from bowl in a blender and puree until smooth.
On a platter, combine the grapefruit and avocado, top with a drizzle of vinaigrette, some salt and pepper, and finish with cilantro.
Makes 4 servings.
Sue’s Tip
Freeze remaining coconut milk in a jar or in an ice cube tray. Frozen coconut milk cubes are a nice addition to smoothies. Pull out a jar of frozen coconut milk to add to soups, stir fry and curry dishes.
