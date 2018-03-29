DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Light and Fresh Grapefruit Salad

Light and Fresh Grapefruit Salad

3 ruby red grapefruit
3 ripe avocados, halved and sliced 1/4 inch thick
1 lime, juiced
1/2 cup canned coconut milk
2 Tbsp olive oil, plus more for garnish
1/4 cup roughly chopped cilantro leaves, for garnish

To prepare the grapefruit, chop off the top and bottom so it sits flat on the counter. With a paring knife, slice off the peel and pith, so that only the flesh shows. Carefully slice between the white membrane, letting slices slip out onto work surface. Once you’ve cut out every slice, squeeze the remaining grapefruit into a bowl.

To make the vinaigrette, combine the coconut milk, lime juice, olive oil and a touch of salt and pepper with remaining grapefruit from bowl in a blender and puree until smooth.

On a platter, combine the grapefruit and avocado, top with a drizzle of vinaigrette, some salt and pepper, and finish with cilantro.
Makes 4 servings.

Sue’s Tip
Freeze remaining coconut milk in a jar or in an ice cube tray. Frozen coconut milk cubes are a nice addition to smoothies. Pull out a jar of frozen coconut milk to add to soups, stir fry and curry dishes.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – The Best Sweet Potato Fries

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Red Cabbage & Apple Slaw

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Kumquats and Chocolate

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Stir Fried Crispy Tortellini and Vegetables

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Toward Zero Deaths

In 2003, the Minnesota Departments of Public Safety, Transportation, and Health launched the Toward Zero Deaths initiative, a collaborative,
Posted on Mar. 16 2018

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Toward Zero Deaths

Posted on Mar. 16 2018

Lakeland Currents: Peacemaker Resources

Posted on Mar. 9 2018

Lakeland Currents: Building Workplaces That Work For Women

Posted on Mar. 3 2018

Lakeland Currents: Minnesota GreenStep Cities

Posted on Feb. 23 2018

Lakeland Currents: 2018 Legislative Session Preview

Posted on Feb. 16 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.