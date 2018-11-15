Lakeland PBS
Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lemony Green Beans with Almond Crumb Topping

1/2 cup slivered almonds
6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
Flaky sea salt
Pepper
1 1/2 pounds green beans, trimmed

Lightly toast almonds in a skillet over medium heat. Once toasted, immediately transfer them to a plate to cool. Once cool, transfer to a food processor and grind to the consistency of breadcrumbs.

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add almonds, breadcrumbs, garlic, and lemon zest and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant and golden. Remove from heat and stir in parsley. Set aside.

Place lemon juice in a small bowl and slowly whisk in the remaining olive oil. Set aside.

Steam green beans for 5 minutes, or bring a pot of water to a boil and drop the green beans into the boiling water. Cook for 5 minutes. Drain green beans, return to the pot, and toss with the lemon juice and olive oil vinaigrette.

To serve, arrange green beans on a platter. If there is a bit of vinaigrette remaining in the bottom of the pot, drizzle it over the green beans. Sprinkle almond and breadcrumb mixture on top. Makes 6 servings.

Sue’s tips

For 3 or 4 servings, use 12 ounces of green beans. Make the full amount of the lemon vinaigrette and the almond crumb mixture. You can store remaining crumb mixture in a sealed jar in the refrigerator or freezer. The lemon vinaigrette keeps well in a jar in the refrigerator. I like to drizzle it over a fresh green salad and add a little salt and pepper.

Make this green bean dish gluten-free by using gluten-free bread crumbs. Your vegan friends and family will also be happy with this dish!

