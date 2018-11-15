Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lemony Green Beans with Almond Crumb Topping

Lemony Green Beans with Almond Crumb Topping

1/2 cup slivered almonds

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Flaky sea salt

Pepper

1 1/2 pounds green beans, trimmed

Lightly toast almonds in a skillet over medium heat. Once toasted, immediately transfer them to a plate to cool. Once cool, transfer to a food processor and grind to the consistency of breadcrumbs.

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add almonds, breadcrumbs, garlic, and lemon zest and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant and golden. Remove from heat and stir in parsley. Set aside.

Place lemon juice in a small bowl and slowly whisk in the remaining olive oil. Set aside.

Steam green beans for 5 minutes, or bring a pot of water to a boil and drop the green beans into the boiling water. Cook for 5 minutes. Drain green beans, return to the pot, and toss with the lemon juice and olive oil vinaigrette.