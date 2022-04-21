Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lemon Salt

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lemon Salt

Ingredients:

Fine Sea Salt

One Organic Lemon

Instructions:

Make lemon salt by whirling a tablespoon of fine sea salt with the grated zest of 1 organic lemon in a coffee grinder reserved for herbs and spices. A blender will do a fine job, too. Keep the lemon salt in a jar in the refrigerator. It will keep its wonderful fragrance of lemon for 2 to 3 weeks. In the book, “Salad as a Meal,” author Patricia Wells claims she uses this salt on virtually everything.

Sue’s Tips Save the zested lemon by storing it in the refrigerator to use later. Or, squeeze the juice from the lemon and add it to a glass of water or freeze it to use later.

Use Lemon Salt to season your roasted or grilled chicken, add flavor to your popcorn, brighten tomato soup, add to a curry, perk up roasted vegetables, or rim a cocktail glass. Great on fish, fries, and salads, too. You will find so many ways to use this salt in your cooking.

A jar of lemon salt adorned with a pretty ribbon makes a nice hostess gift.

