Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lemon Roasted Asparagus

Lemon Roasted Asparagus

1 bunch asparagus (12 to 16 ounces), trimmed and washed

Pinch each sea salt and black pepper

2 lemons, sliced thinly

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange asparagus on a baking sheet and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Top with several thin slices of lemon and bake for 20-25 minutes. Watch closely. Roasting time will be determined by thickness of asparagus spears. Once finished cooking (spears are tender and golden), remove from oven and serve immediately.