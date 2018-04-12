Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lemon Roasted Asparagus
Lemon Roasted Asparagus
1 bunch asparagus (12 to 16 ounces), trimmed and washed
Pinch each sea salt and black pepper
2 lemons, sliced thinly
1 tablespoon olive oil
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange asparagus on a baking sheet and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Top with several thin slices of lemon and bake for 20-25 minutes. Watch closely. Roasting time will be determined by thickness of asparagus spears. Once finished cooking (spears are tender and golden), remove from oven and serve immediately.
Sue’s Tips
Once the asparagus has been roasted, you can cut spears into smaller pieces to add to a pasta dish, such as Alfredo.
I like to eat the thin slices of roasted lemon right along with the asparagus.
