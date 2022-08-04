Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Layered Mediterranean Hummus Platter

Sue ‘s Tips

To keep this platter dairy free, use non-dairy yogurt and skip the feta.

If using regular tomatoes, remove seeds and get as much juice out of the tomato as possible. Small cherry tomatoes can be quartered or halved, depending on their size.

*The way I like to toast pine nuts is right on the stove in a pan just the right size to allow for a single layer of pine nuts. Place over low to medium heat, stirring often until the pine nuts are golden. Don’t walk away! They burn fast! When the pine nuts are golden, immediately dump onto a plate to cool.