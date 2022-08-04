Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Layered Mediterranean Hummus Platter
Ingredients
- Hummus, use your favorite, the creamier, the better
- Yogurt, plain, thick and creamy, full-fat is best
- Fresh herb of choice, minced, such as dill leaves, basil, mint, or parsley
- Salt & fresh ground black pepper
- fresh cucumber, chopped small
- red onion, chopped small
- fresh tomatoes, chopped small, cherry tomatoes work well
- extra-virgin olive oil
- crumbled feta
- toasted pine nuts*
- kalamata olives, chopped small, optional
Instructions
- Spread an even layer of hummus on a platter that is the size you need for the number of people you will be serving. Dollop yogurt over the hummus, and spread with a spoon, leaving a margin of hummus.
- Sprinkle with fresh herbs.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Scatter cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes over the herbs.
- Drizzle with a little olive oil.
- Sprinkle feta over all.
- Scatter pine nuts over the top.
Serve with warm grilled or toasted naan or seeded crackers
Sue‘s TipsTo keep this platter dairy free, use non-dairy yogurt and skip the feta.If using regular tomatoes, remove seeds and get as much juice out of the tomato as possible. Small cherry tomatoes can be quartered or halved, depending on their size.*The way I like to toast pine nuts is right on the stove in a pan just the right size to allow for a single layer of pine nuts. Place over low to medium heat, stirring often until the pine nuts are golden. Don’t walk away! They burn fast! When the pine nuts are golden, immediately dump onto a plate to cool.To prepare this ahead of time, spread the hummus, yogurt and fresh herbs on the plate. Cover the platter tightly with plastic wrap and put in the refrigerator. Prepare vegetables, pine nuts and feta and store in individual bowls in the refrigerator. When ready to serve, continue layering ingredients on top of yogurt. Serve immediately.
This mixture is good rolled into a wrap along with some fresh greens.
