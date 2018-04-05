Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Kale Pesto Pasta

Kale Pesto Pasta

12 ounces linguine

4 cups (about 1 bunch) chopped curly kale leaves

½ cup raw cashews

½ cup olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

crushed red pepper flakes, for serving (optional)

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook to al dente according to the package directions. Drain the pasta and return it to the pot, off the heat.

As pasta cooks, in a food processor, combine the kale, cashews, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and salt and process until smooth. Season with black pepper.

Toss the pesto with the pasta. Portion onto plates and top each serving with a pinch of red pepper flakes, if desired.