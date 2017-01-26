Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Immune Boosting Elixir

Immune-Boosting Elixir

1 heaping teaspoon local honey

2 cups warm water

Juice squeezed from 1/2 a lemon

Pinch of cayenne

Juice from 1 inch of fresh ginger root, grated and squeezed

Put honey in a jar that holds at least 2 cups and has a tight-fitting lid. Add warm water and remaining ingredients. Seal jar. Shake until combined. Sip and stay healthy.