Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Hot Chocolate for One

Hot Chocolate for One

2 tablespoons semi-sweet chocolate morsels

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon sugar

pinch of salt

1 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a small saucepan, combine chocolate morsels, cocoa powder, sugar and salt. Add about 1/4 cup of the milk and whisk to combine. Place pot over medium-low heat. Whisk in another 1/4 cup of the milk. Continue to stir until chocolate morsels melt and mixture is smooth. Add remaining milk. Continue to heat and stir until mixture is hot. Do not allow the hot chocolate to boil. You just want it nice and hot. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla extract. Pour into mug. Top with marshmallows or whipped cream. Makes 1 serving.