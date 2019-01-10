Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Hot Chocolate for One
Hot Chocolate for One
2 tablespoons semi-sweet chocolate morsels
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tablespoon sugar
pinch of salt
1 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a small saucepan, combine chocolate morsels, cocoa powder, sugar and salt. Add about 1/4 cup of the milk and whisk to combine. Place pot over medium-low heat. Whisk in another 1/4 cup of the milk. Continue to stir until chocolate morsels melt and mixture is smooth. Add remaining milk. Continue to heat and stir until mixture is hot. Do not allow the hot chocolate to boil. You just want it nice and hot. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla extract. Pour into mug. Top with marshmallows or whipped cream. Makes 1 serving.
Sue’s Tips
Using whole milk in this recipe will give you the richest, creamiest cup of hot chocolate. I’ve used almond milk and it still satisfies. Just remember, the more fat in the milk, the creamier your finished hot chocolate will be.
You can always add a tish more sugar if you need a little more sweetness.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More
For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More