Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Hot and Quick Black Bean Soup

Hot and Quick Black Bean Soup

2 cups finely chopped red onion (roughly 1 large)

Course salt and ground black pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced (approximately 1 rounded tablespoon)

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 cans (15 oz each) black beans, drained and rinsed (3 1/2 to 4 cups, if using cooked beans)

4 cups vegetable broth

1/2 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves, plus more for serving

Sliced avocado, for serving

Sour cream, for serving

Sauté onion in pot with a little water over medium heat. Add a pinch of salt. Stir occasionally until soft and golden, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and cumin and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about a minute. Add beans and broth, bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer until beans are heated through, about 10 minutes.

Stir 1/2 cup cilantro leaves into soup. Working in batches, transfer soup to a blender. Pulse until beans are coarsely chopped but not completely pureed (do not over-process). (A stick blender can also be used to puree the soup right in the pot.) Season with salt and pepper and rewarm in pot. Divide soup among 4 bowls and serve with additional cilantro, avocado, and sour cream. Makes 4 servings.

Soup can be made 3 days ahead and refrigerated.