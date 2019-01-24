Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Hot and Quick Black Bean Soup
Hot and Quick Black Bean Soup
2 cups finely chopped red onion (roughly 1 large)
Course salt and ground black pepper
4 cloves garlic, minced (approximately 1 rounded tablespoon)
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
2 cans (15 oz each) black beans, drained and rinsed (3 1/2 to 4 cups, if using cooked beans)
4 cups vegetable broth
1/2 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves, plus more for serving
Sliced avocado, for serving
Sour cream, for serving
Sauté onion in pot with a little water over medium heat. Add a pinch of salt. Stir occasionally until soft and golden, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and cumin and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about a minute. Add beans and broth, bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer until beans are heated through, about 10 minutes.
Stir 1/2 cup cilantro leaves into soup. Working in batches, transfer soup to a blender. Pulse until beans are coarsely chopped but not completely pureed (do not over-process). (A stick blender can also be used to puree the soup right in the pot.) Season with salt and pepper and rewarm in pot. Divide soup among 4 bowls and serve with additional cilantro, avocado, and sour cream. Makes 4 servings.
Soup can be made 3 days ahead and refrigerated.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More
For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More