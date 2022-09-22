Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Honey Butter
Honey Butter
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter (1 stick), at room temperature
- 3 tablespoons honey, local preferred
- 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
Instructions:
- Cut butter into smaller pieces and put into a glass mixing bowl. Use an electric hand mixer to beat the butter until it’s creamy.
- Add the honey and powdered sugar. Beat again until the mixture is well blended and fluffy.
- Pack the honey butter into a small jar or a shallow dish. Cover tightly and store in the refrigerator.
Honey Butter should keep well for at least a week.
Sue’s TipsIf you use unsalted butter to make this, add a pinch of salt when mixing the butter with the honey and powdered sugar.For longer storage, you can freeze the honey butter. Seal it up tightly and freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.Enjoy this honey butter on pancakes, waffles, French toast, cornbread, muffins, toast, biscuits, dinner rolls, croissants, roasted squash,How about adding a pinch of cinnamon or pumpkin spice mix?
