Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Honey Butter

Honey Butter

Honey Butter should keep well for at least a week.

Sue’s Tips

If you use unsalted butter to make this, add a pinch of salt when mixing the butter with the honey and powdered sugar.

For longer storage, you can freeze the honey butter. Seal it up tightly and freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.

Enjoy this honey butter on pancakes, waffles, French toast, cornbread, muffins, toast, biscuits, dinner rolls, croissants, roasted squash,

How about adding a pinch of cinnamon or pumpkin spice mix?