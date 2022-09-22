Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Honey Butter

Nathan DatresSep. 21 2022
Honey Butter

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter (1 stick), at room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons honey, local preferred
  • 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Instructions:

  1. Cut butter into smaller pieces and put into a glass mixing bowl. Use an electric hand mixer to beat the butter until it’s creamy.
  2. Add the honey and powdered sugar. Beat again until the mixture is well blended and fluffy.
  3. Pack the honey butter into a small jar or a shallow dish. Cover tightly and store in the refrigerator.

Honey Butter should keep well for at least a week.

Sue’s Tips
If you use unsalted butter to make this, add a pinch of salt when mixing the butter with the honey and powdered sugar.
For longer storage, you can freeze the honey butter. Seal it up tightly and freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.
Enjoy this honey butter on pancakes, waffles, French toast, cornbread, muffins, toast, biscuits, dinner rolls, croissants, roasted squash,
How about adding a pinch of cinnamon or pumpkin spice mix?

By — Nathan Datres

