Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Honey Balsamic Black Bean and Mango Salsa
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2tablespoons honey
1 chubby clove garlic, minced
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 jalapeño, minced
1 firm, ripe mango, peeled and diced
1/2 cup finely chopped orange bell pepper
1/2 cup finely chopped red pepper
1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
1 avocado, diced
2 tablespoons minced cilantro
Tortilla chips
In a large glass bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lime juice, honey and garlic.
Add beans, jalapeño, mango, and all peppers. Gently toss until all ingredients are coated with dressing. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. At serving time, add avocado. Sprinkle with cilantro, or offer on the side. Makes 3 1/2 to 4 cups.
