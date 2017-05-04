DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Honey Balsamic Black Bean and Mango Salsa

Honey Balsamic Black Bean and Mango Salsa

2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2tablespoons honey
1 chubby clove garlic, minced
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 jalapeño, minced
1 firm, ripe mango, peeled and diced
1/2 cup finely chopped orange bell pepper
1/2 cup finely chopped red pepper
1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
1 avocado, diced
2 tablespoons minced cilantro
Tortilla chips

In a large glass bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lime juice, honey and garlic.
Add beans, jalapeño, mango, and all peppers. Gently toss until all ingredients are coated with dressing. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. At serving time, add avocado. Sprinkle with cilantro, or offer on the side. Makes 3 1/2 to 4 cups.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Coconut Rice

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Sweet Potato Nests

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Almond and Cabbage Slaw with Quinoa

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Asparagus

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Donald said

Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More

Donald said

Invasive species! That is crazy! General Mills needs to stop spreading their see... Read More

0

Pequot Lakes Softball Off To Surprising Start

After finishing second in the state last year – and only suffering three losses along the way – the Pequot Lakes softball team has
Posted on May. 3 2017

Recently Added

Pequot Lakes Softball Off To Surprising Start

Posted on May. 3 2017

Updated: Bemidji Bus Crash

Posted on May. 3 2017

Prospective Students Hear About Green Energy Jobs In Electrical Construction

Posted on May. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.