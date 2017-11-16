DONATE

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend

Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend

3 tablespoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground nutmeg (fresh-grated is especially good)
1½ teaspoons ground allspice
1½ teaspoons ground cloves
½ teaspoon ground cardamom (optional)

Mix all ingredients together. Store in a tightly sealed jar.

