Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Homemade Granola

Nathan DatresJun. 1 2022

Homemade Granola

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 cup flax seeds, ground
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1/2 cup coconut flakes
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds or raw sunflower seeds
  • 1/4 cup sesame seeds
  • 1 cup broken walnuts
  • 1 cup broken pecans
  • 1/3 cup coconut oil
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup honey

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees or 300 degrees if using convection oven.
  2. Line two rimmed baking sheets (half sheet pans) with parchment paper.
  3. In a large bowl, mix together; oats, flax seeds, chia seeds, almonds, pecans, seeds, cinnamon, and sea salt. Then, set aside.
  4. In small pot, heat; coconut oil until melted and mixture is warm, stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
  5. Pour warm liquid mixture over the oat mixture. Mix well. Don’t be afraid to get your (clean or gloved) hands into it and mix until every ingredient is coated with the honey/maple syrup mixture.
  6. Spread the mixture into a thin, even layer on the prepared sheets. To encourage clumps, go around the entire surface of the pan, pressing down on the mixture very firmly with a large metal spatula.
  7. Bake about 30 minutes, rotating pan halfway through. Do not stir during baking.
  8. Cool completely on a wire rack, undisturbed, allowing the clumps to harden.
  9. Store in an airtight container. For best flavor and texture, eat within two weeks.

