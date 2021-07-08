Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Herb Garden Rollups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ingredients:

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, dairy or non-dairy, at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons half-and-half or plain unsweetened non-dairy creamer

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

3 (7- or 8-inch) flour tortillas, preferably whole wheat

12 large fresh and clean basil leaves

3 1/2 ounces roasted sweet red pepper, sliced into 1/4-inch strips

Instructions:

Using an electric hand mixer, beat cream cheese with garlic powder and half-and-half or creamer in a medium bowl. When it is smooth and creamy, gently stir in the chives and parsley.

Spread a generous layer of cream cheese mixture evenly over each tortilla, going all of the way to the edges. Add a layer of basil leaves to cover the cream cheese. Arrange red pepper slices over basil leaves, about an inch apart. Add a few dots of cream cheese mixture over the layers to help the rollup stick together.

Roll the tortilla tightly, jelly roll style, enclosing the filling. Wrap each roll in plastic wrap and seal well. Repeat this procedure for each tortilla. Chill the rollup in the refrigerator, at least 2 to 4 hours–overnight is best.

To serve, cut each roll into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Makes about 24 slices.

Sue’s Tips Thinly sliced deli meat, such as turkey or ham, can be added to the rollups. Lay the meat on top of the roasted red pepper slices, spread a little more cream cheese mixture over the meat and roll it up. If you want to take these roll-ups to a potluck picnic, slice them, arrange them on a platter and then double wrap the platter with plastic film. They should stay together well. Also, be sure your slices are at least 3/4-inch-thick so that they have more stability during transport. The cream cheese and herb mixture is also wonderful for smearing on a bagel or some crackers. And, remember the celery sticks. They pair wonderfully with the cream cheese and herbs.