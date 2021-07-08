Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Herb Garden Rollups

Ingredients:

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, dairy or non-dairy, at room temperature
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons half-and-half or plain unsweetened non-dairy creamer
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
3 (7- or 8-inch) flour tortillas, preferably whole wheat
12 large fresh and clean basil leaves
3 1/2 ounces roasted sweet red pepper, sliced into 1/4-inch strips

Instructions:

Using an electric hand mixer, beat cream cheese with garlic powder and half-and-half or creamer in a medium bowl. When it is smooth and creamy, gently stir in the chives and parsley.

Spread a generous layer of cream cheese mixture evenly over each tortilla, going all of the way to the edges. Add a layer of basil leaves to cover the cream cheese. Arrange red pepper slices over basil leaves, about an inch apart. Add a few dots of cream cheese mixture over the layers to help the rollup stick together.

Roll the tortilla tightly, jelly roll style, enclosing the filling. Wrap each roll in plastic wrap and seal well. Repeat this procedure for each tortilla. Chill the rollup in the refrigerator, at least 2 to 4 hours–overnight is best.

To serve, cut each roll into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Makes about 24 slices.

Sue’s Tips

Thinly sliced deli meat, such as turkey or ham, can be added to the rollups. Lay the meat on top of the roasted red pepper slices, spread a little more cream cheese mixture over the meat and roll it up.

If you want to take these roll-ups to a potluck picnic, slice them, arrange them on a platter and then double wrap the platter with plastic film. They should stay together well. Also, be sure your slices are at least 3/4-inch-thick so that they have more stability during transport.

The cream cheese and herb mixture is also wonderful for smearing on a bagel or some crackers. And, remember the celery sticks. They pair wonderfully with the cream cheese and herbs.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Cracked Yogurt Ice

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Wild Rice & Lentils with Fresh Herbs

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Watermelon Ice Pops

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Creamy and Light Coconut Lemon Mousse

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.