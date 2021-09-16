Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Grilled Cheese & Apple Sandwich

A sandwich like no other!

Sue’s Tips

Use any bread of your choice for this sandwich. Cinnamon bread just can’t be beat, though. Delicious! Almost like eating an apple pie sandwich!

Honeycrisp apples work very well in this sandwich, but any good baking apple will work.

A great after-school snack or lunch with a side of tomato soup. Or, how about a mug of hot cocoa to sip with this sandwich?