Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Grilled Cheese & Apple Sandwich
A sandwich like no other!
Ingredients:
- For each sandwich:
- 1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 of an apple, peeled, grated (Honeycrisp works great!)
- 2 slices cinnamon bread
- Butter, softened
Instructions:
- In a bowl, toss grated cheese and grated apple together to combine.
- Lay bread out on your work surface. Spread butter on each slice.
- Top one piece of buttered bread with the cheese and apple mixture. Lay the remaining slice buttered side down over the filling.
- Spread butter over the top of the sandwich.
- Place the sandwich, buttered side down, in a skillet or on a griddle. Turn heat to medium. While sandwich is toasting in the pan, spread butter over the top of the sandwich.
- Carefully flip the sandwich over to toast the other side.
- When sandwich is crisp and golden brown, use a metal spatula to transfer the sandwich to a cutting board.
- Cut sandwich and eat while warm.
Sue’s Tips
Use any bread of your choice for this sandwich. Cinnamon bread just can’t be beat, though. Delicious! Almost like eating an apple pie sandwich!
Honeycrisp apples work very well in this sandwich, but any good baking apple will work.
A great after-school snack or lunch with a side of tomato soup. Or, how about a mug of hot cocoa to sip with this sandwich?
