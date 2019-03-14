Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Green Spaghetti

1/4 cup minced garlic

1 1/2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

1 cup fresh parsley leaves, loosely packed

1 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 (13 – to 14-ounce) can coconut milk

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons lemon juice

12 ounces spaghetti noodles

For serving: Salt, pepper, grated Parmesan or vegan Parmesan

Put all ingredients, except pasta, into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour mixture into a saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes. While sauce is simmering, cook the spaghetti according to directions on package. Drain well. Put spaghetti noodles back into pot. Pour the hot green sauce over the noodles. The sauce will seem thin and that’s okay. The noodles will soak up the sauce. Mix to be sure all noodles are coated with sauce. Plate the green noodles. Sprinkle generously with freshly ground black pepper, a little salt and some Parmesan cheese, if you like. I like to top these noodles with crispy roasted Brussels sprouts. Serves 3 to 4.

Sue’s Tips

Simmering this sauce is a must. This step will tame the garlic and give time for all of the ingredients to become friends, creating well-balanced flavor.

For a change, use cilantro rather than parsley and use fresh lime juice rather than lemon juice.

To roast Brussels sprouts, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Trim Brussels sprouts and cut in half. Pile them on a foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 to 2 tablespoons of olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. use your hands to mix them up, being sure all sprout halves are coated. Arrange them in a single layer with cut side down. Bake in oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until dark brown and crispy.