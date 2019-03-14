Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Green Spaghetti

Green Spaghetti

1/4 cup minced garlic
1 1/2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
1 cup fresh parsley leaves, loosely packed
1 teaspoon turmeric
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 (13 – to 14-ounce) can coconut milk
1/4 cup water
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons lemon juice
12 ounces spaghetti noodles
For serving: Salt, pepper, grated Parmesan or vegan Parmesan

Put all ingredients, except pasta, into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour mixture into a saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes. While sauce is simmering, cook the spaghetti according to directions on package. Drain well. Put spaghetti noodles back into pot. Pour the hot green sauce over the noodles. The sauce will seem thin and that’s okay. The noodles will soak up the sauce. Mix to be sure all noodles are coated with sauce. Plate the green noodles. Sprinkle generously with freshly ground black pepper, a little salt and some Parmesan cheese, if you like. I like to top these noodles with crispy roasted Brussels sprouts. Serves 3 to 4.

Sue’s Tips
Simmering this sauce is a must. This step will tame the garlic and give time for all of the ingredients to become friends, creating well-balanced flavor.
For a change, use cilantro rather than parsley and use fresh lime juice rather than lemon juice.
To roast Brussels sprouts, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Trim Brussels sprouts and cut in half. Pile them on a foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 to 2 tablespoons of olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. use your hands to mix them up, being sure all sprout halves are coated. Arrange them in a single layer with cut side down. Bake in oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until dark brown and crispy.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Spiced Avocado

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Creamy Tomato Sauce with Pasta

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sweet and Spicy Roasted Cauliflower

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Flaky Herb & Garlic Toasts

What do you think?

Recent Show

Common Ground: Parkers Prairie Flag & Malisa’s Wood Fired Oven

In this two segment episode, sisters Kathy and Lynette relate their family connection to the first US flag flown over Parkers Prairie, MN. They
Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Recently Added

Common Ground: Parkers Prairie Flag & Malisa’s Wood Fired Oven

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Lakeland Currents: Camp Ripley: U.S. - Norway Reciprocal Troop Exchange

Posted on Feb. 7 2019

Common Ground: Lucken Cars & Rendevous: Wadena & Pine River

Posted on Feb. 6 2019

Lakeland Currents: Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery

Posted on Jan. 31 2019

Backroads: Corey Campbell

Posted on Jan. 31 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate