Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Greek Chickpea Salad
Greek Chickpea Salad
Greek Vinaigrette:
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 chubby garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon salt
Put all of the ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Place the top on the jar and shake the vinaigrette vigorously to blend. Set aside. Can be kept in refrigerator for a couple of weeks.
Chickpea Mixture:
2 (15-ounce) cans garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
1 large red bell pepper, chopped small
1 small red onion, chopped small
1 English cucumber, peeled, chopped small
Celery, chopped (optional)
Chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, thyme and/or mint
Chopped fresh tomato, for serving
Chopped ripe avocado, for serving
In a large glass mixing bowl, toss chickpeas with red bell pepper, red onion, cucumber and celery. Drizzle with Greek Vinaigrette so that all ingredients are coated. Cover and refrigerate until serving time. Flavor gets better with time. At serving time, add tomatoes and avocados. Serves 6.
