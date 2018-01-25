Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Golden Spiced Roasted Cauliflower

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and toss to coat. Arrange cauliflower on prepared baking sheet.

Roast, stirring every 10 minutes, until cauliflower is golden with browned edges, 20 to 30 minutes. Makes 4 side servings.

Sue’s Tips:

Make enough of this Golden Spiced Roasted Cauliflower so that you’ll have some leftover to heat up and add to your salad the next day. A warm salad is so satisfying this time of year.

Stir a can of rinsed and drained chickpeas to the cauliflower mixture and roast it all together. serve over cooked short-grain brown rice. Voila! Easy meal.