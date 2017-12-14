Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Ginger Shortbread
Ginger Shortbread
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon baking soda
pinch of salt
1 cup butter, softened
2 tablespoons finely chopped crystallized ginger
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly butter two 9-inch round cake pans. Line with parchment paper–up the sides–to make it easy to remove the shortbread from the pans.
In a large bowl, stir together the flour, brown sugar, ground ginger, baking soda and salt. Cut in the butter with a pastry cutter or two knives until the mixture forms fine crumbs. Add crystallized ginger.
Divide mixture in half. Press each half evenly into prepared pans to form a smooth, even layer. Prick surface lightly all over with a fork.
Bake in preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, until edges are lightly browned. Allow to cool in pans for 5 minutes. Holding edges of parchment paper, carefully pull shortbread from pans and slide on to work surface. Use a sharp knife to cut into narrow wedges. Cool on racks.
Store in an airtight container. Makes 32 wedges.
Sue’s Tip
*Serve Ginger Shortbread with mascarpone cheese and Brandied Cranberries–
