Good Food, Good Life, 365: Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese Spread and Fresh Tomato Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • 1 (8-ounce) container cream cheese, dairy or non-dairy, room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons milk, dairy or non-dairy
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Instructions:

  1. Mix cream cheese and milk together in a medium bowl with an electric hand mixer until creamy. Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
  2. Place in an airtight container and refrigerate for at least a few hours to allow the flavors to blend.

For each Fresh Tomato Sandwich:

  1. Toast 2 slices of your favorite sandwich bread.
  2. Slather one side of each toasted slice with Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese Spread.
  3. Sprinkle each slice with chopped fresh basil.
  4. Build the sandwich with a thick slice of a garden-fresh tomato and fresh greens.
  5. Eat immediately!

Sue’s Tip

Try this spread on a wrap or with crackers. How about a dollop on top of your omelet?

Store in a tightly sealed glass container in refrigerator for up to 5 days.

