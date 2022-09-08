Good Food, Good Life, 365: Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese Spread and Fresh Tomato Sandwich
Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese Spread and Fresh Tomato Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 1 (8-ounce) container cream cheese, dairy or non-dairy, room temperature
- 2 tablespoons milk, dairy or non-dairy
- 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
Instructions:
- Mix cream cheese and milk together in a medium bowl with an electric hand mixer until creamy. Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
- Place in an airtight container and refrigerate for at least a few hours to allow the flavors to blend.
For each Fresh Tomato Sandwich:
- Toast 2 slices of your favorite sandwich bread.
- Slather one side of each toasted slice with Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese Spread.
- Sprinkle each slice with chopped fresh basil.
- Build the sandwich with a thick slice of a garden-fresh tomato and fresh greens.
- Eat immediately!
Sue’s Tip
Try this spread on a wrap or with crackers. How about a dollop on top of your omelet?
Store in a tightly sealed glass container in refrigerator for up to 5 days.
