Good Food, Good Life, 365 – 5-Minute Red Cabbage Slaw

5-Minute Red Cabbage Slaw
2 cups thinly sliced red cabbage
1 or 2 oranges, peeled, segmented and cut into bite-size pieces
3 green onions, sliced
Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
1 avocado, cubed
Salt and pepper
Chopped cilantro, optional
Toss all ingredients together, except avocado. Cover and refrigerate. Gently toss in avocado right before serving. Serves 2 to 3 as a side salad.
Sue’s tips
This slaw is a nice addition to tacos and wraps.
I like to offer cilantro on the side rather than tossing into the salad.
