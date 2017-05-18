DONATE

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – 5-Minute Red Cabbage Slaw

5-Minute Red Cabbage Slaw

2 cups thinly sliced red cabbage
1 or 2 oranges, peeled, segmented and cut into bite-size pieces
3 green onions, sliced
Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
1 avocado, cubed
Salt and pepper
Chopped cilantro, optional

Toss all ingredients together, except avocado. Cover and refrigerate. Gently toss in avocado right before serving. Serves 2 to 3 as a side salad.

Sue’s tips
This slaw is a nice addition to tacos and wraps.
I like to offer cilantro on the side rather than tossing into the salad.

