Good Food, Good Life, 365 – 5-Minute Red Cabbage Slaw

5-Minute Red Cabbage Slaw

2 cups thinly sliced red cabbage

1 or 2 oranges, peeled, segmented and cut into bite-size pieces

3 green onions, sliced

Grated zest and juice of 1 lime

1 avocado, cubed

Salt and pepper

Chopped cilantro, optional

Toss all ingredients together, except avocado. Cover and refrigerate. Gently toss in avocado right before serving. Serves 2 to 3 as a side salad.