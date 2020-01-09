Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Eat More Greens Lentil and Arugula Salad

Eat More Greens Lentil and Arugula Salad

1 cup apple cider or apple juice (look for 100% apple cider or apple juice, not from concentrate and no preservatives or additives)

2 cups water

1 cup dry green lentils

1 large or two small bay leaves

For the salad:

⅓ cup chopped pistachios

6 cups loosely packed arugula leaves (one 5-ounce carton)

1 honeycrisp or pink lady apple, sliced thin

Dressing:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

Cook the lentils. This can be done a couple of days in advance, if desired. Over medium-high heat, bring the apple cider, water, lentils, and bay leaves to a boil, cover, then reduce to a simmer. Simmer about 30 minutes until the lentils are cooked through. Drain and discard any remaining liquid and the bay leaf. Store in the refrigerator in a sealed container until ready to make the salad.

While the lentils cook, whisk the extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, and ½ teaspoon of fine sea salt in a small bowl.

Prepare the salad ingredients. Roughly chop the pistachios, and slice the apple.

Allow the lentils to cool, then drain them in a colander to remove any excess liquid before adding to the salad. Toss the lentils, arugula and rest of the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Pour dressing over the salad ingredients and toss to coat. Serve immediately, or store in the refrigerator. This salad is best served within the first 24 hours, but will keep in the fridge for up to three days. Makes 8 servings.

Sue’s Tips

This is a great salad to take to potlucks or to pack for lunch to take to work. I like it best at room temperature, but straight from the fridge is good, too.

During the summer months, I like to snip some mint and basil from the garden and tear it into pieces to add to the salad. I use garden-fresh cherry or grape tomatoes instead of apple slices.

Chopped walnuts or almonds can be used instead of pistachios.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Nutty Pears

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Apple Reindeer Treats

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – No Bake Chocolate Cookies

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Holiday Salad Tips

Recent Show

Backroads: Slicksteen

Solo rock artist Slicksteen joins us for a performance at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, MN. We also discuss what draws him to music, and
Posted on Dec. 26 2019

Recently Added

Backroads: Slicksteen

Posted on Dec. 26 2019

Lakeland Currents: Brainerd School District Plans for the Future

Posted on Dec. 20 2019

Backroads: OliO

Posted on Dec. 19 2019

Lakeland Currents: Transportation and Safety on Minnesota Roads

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Common Ground: Boarding School Era Sculpture: Duane Goodwin

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.