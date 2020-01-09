Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Eat More Greens Lentil and Arugula Salad

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eat More Greens Lentil and Arugula Salad

1 cup apple cider or apple juice (look for 100% apple cider or apple juice, not from concentrate and no preservatives or additives)

2 cups water

1 cup dry green lentils

1 large or two small bay leaves

For the salad:

⅓ cup chopped pistachios

6 cups loosely packed arugula leaves (one 5-ounce carton)

1 honeycrisp or pink lady apple, sliced thin

Dressing:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

Cook the lentils. This can be done a couple of days in advance, if desired. Over medium-high heat, bring the apple cider, water, lentils, and bay leaves to a boil, cover, then reduce to a simmer. Simmer about 30 minutes until the lentils are cooked through. Drain and discard any remaining liquid and the bay leaf. Store in the refrigerator in a sealed container until ready to make the salad.

While the lentils cook, whisk the extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, and ½ teaspoon of fine sea salt in a small bowl.

Prepare the salad ingredients. Roughly chop the pistachios, and slice the apple.

Allow the lentils to cool, then drain them in a colander to remove any excess liquid before adding to the salad. Toss the lentils, arugula and rest of the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Pour dressing over the salad ingredients and toss to coat. Serve immediately, or store in the refrigerator. This salad is best served within the first 24 hours, but will keep in the fridge for up to three days. Makes 8 servings.