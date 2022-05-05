Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Easy Baked Eggs for Mother’s Day
Easy Baked Eggs
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- Salt and pepper
- Olive oil for ramekins or custard cups
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Generously coat insides of ramekin with olive oil.
- Crack eggs and gently slide into prepared ramekin.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in preheated oven, until the eggs reach desired doneness.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Garnish, if you like.
- Serve hot.
Sue’s TipsIf you don’t have ramekins, you can use glass custard cups or muffins tins. Custard cups and muffin tins will each hold one egg.When I’m baking more than one ramekin of eggs, I like to set them on a baking sheet. This makes it easier to get them in and out of the oven.For baking several eggs, an oval glass baking dish will work.
