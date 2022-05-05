Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Easy Baked Eggs for Mother’s Day

Easy Baked Eggs

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • Salt and pepper
  • Olive oil for ramekins or custard cups

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Generously coat insides of ramekin with olive oil.
  3. Crack eggs and gently slide into prepared ramekin.
  4. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in preheated oven, until the eggs reach desired doneness.
  5. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Garnish, if you like.
  6. Serve hot.
Sue’s Tips
If you don’t have ramekins, you can use glass custard cups or muffins tins. Custard cups and muffin tins will each hold one egg.
When I’m baking more than one ramekin of eggs, I like to set them on a baking sheet. This makes it easier to get them in and out of the oven.
For baking several eggs, an oval glass baking dish will work.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Carrots

In Business: Brainerd Floral Preparing for Prom and Mother’s Day

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lemon Salt

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Bagel Bunnies

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.