Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Deconstructed Summer Salad

Deconstructed Summer Salad

For each salad:

1 slice of toasted whole grain bread

1/2 ripe avocado

1/2 teaspoon fresh lime juice

skinny mini asparagus, blanched, chopped*

fresh chives, chopped

grape tomatoes, chopped

fresh greens

vinaigrette, your favorite

Mash avocado. Stir in lime juice, asparagus and chives. Spread over the top of the slice of toast. Cover avocado mixture with chopped tomatoes. Drizzle fresh greens with your favorite vinaigrette. Arrange over the top of the tomatoes. Cut the deconstructed salad into 4 pieces and eat! Makes 1 serving.

*To blanch the skinny mini asparagus:

Arrange asparagus in a single layer in a glass dish with sides. Pour in enough boiling water to cover asparagus. Set aside for a few minutes. Transfer asparagus to a bowl of ice water. Once asparagus is chilled, drain and put in a covered glass container and store in refrigerator.