Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Curry Fried Rice with Mixed Vegetables

Curry Fried Rice with Mixed Vegetables

1/4 cup slivered almonds

1 onion, diced

1 (16-ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, and corn)

3 to 4 cups cooked brown basmati rice

2 teaspoons curry powder

salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place almonds on a small baking pan. Toast in preheated oven for 5 to 6 minutes, until just beginning to turn golden brown. Remove from oven and immediately transfer to a plate to cool.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil of choice in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute until soft and just beginning to caramelize.

Add curry powder. Stir and cook for 1 minute. Add vegetables. Stir until heated through. Add rice and almonds. Stir until heated through. Season with salt, to taste.

Remove from heat and serve immediately. Makes 4 to 6 servings.