Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Crostini

Lakeland News — Jun. 8 2022

Crostini
These “little crusts” are a game changer!

Ingredients:

  • 1 long baguette
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt & pepper
  • 1 fresh clove garlic, peeled

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
  3. Slice the baguette crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Arrange in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
  4. Over low heat, melt butter in small saucepan. Remove from heat. Whisk in the olive oil..
  5. Brush both sides of each slice with the butter and olive oil mixture. Sprinkle one side with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  6. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Remove from oven and flip each slice. Turn oven up to 375 degrees. Return baking sheet to oven for another 10 to 12 minutes, until they are golden.
  7. Remove from oven and allow crostini to cool slightly on baking sheet. Rub one side of each slice with a fresh clove of garlic.

Makes 3 to 4 dozen crostini, depending on diameter of baguette being used.

Sue’s Tips

These can be made ahead and stored in a tightly covered container or zip-top bag for a week. Can also store in the freezer.

Dip these sturdy crostini into your favorite creamy mixture or some hot marinara, spread them with cream cheese or goat cheese, top them with pesto…the sky is the limit. These crostini are a real work horse.

Crumble these crostini and sprinkle over salads!

Do you have some of the butter and olive oil mixture remaining after brushing the baguette slices? Make popcorn! You know what to do!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Homemade Granola

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Make Your Own Yogurt Parfait Bar

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Asparagus in a Blanket

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Golden Orzo with Chives and Lemon

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.