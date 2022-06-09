Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Crostini
Crostini
These “little crusts” are a game changer!
Ingredients:
- 1 long baguette
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt & pepper
- 1 fresh clove garlic, peeled
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Slice the baguette crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Arrange in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
- Over low heat, melt butter in small saucepan. Remove from heat. Whisk in the olive oil..
- Brush both sides of each slice with the butter and olive oil mixture. Sprinkle one side with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Remove from oven and flip each slice. Turn oven up to 375 degrees. Return baking sheet to oven for another 10 to 12 minutes, until they are golden.
- Remove from oven and allow crostini to cool slightly on baking sheet. Rub one side of each slice with a fresh clove of garlic.
Makes 3 to 4 dozen crostini, depending on diameter of baguette being used.
Sue’s Tips
These can be made ahead and stored in a tightly covered container or zip-top bag for a week. Can also store in the freezer.
Dip these sturdy crostini into your favorite creamy mixture or some hot marinara, spread them with cream cheese or goat cheese, top them with pesto…the sky is the limit. These crostini are a real work horse.
Crumble these crostini and sprinkle over salads!
Do you have some of the butter and olive oil mixture remaining after brushing the baguette slices? Make popcorn! You know what to do!
