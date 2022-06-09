Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Crostini

Crostini

These “little crusts” are a game changer!



Makes 3 to 4 dozen crostini, depending on diameter of baguette being used.

Sue’s Tips

These can be made ahead and stored in a tightly covered container or zip-top bag for a week. Can also store in the freezer.

Dip these sturdy crostini into your favorite creamy mixture or some hot marinara, spread them with cream cheese or goat cheese, top them with pesto…the sky is the limit. These crostini are a real work horse.

Crumble these crostini and sprinkle over salads!

Do you have some of the butter and olive oil mixture remaining after brushing the baguette slices? Make popcorn! You know what to do!