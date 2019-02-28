Lakeland PBS
Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Creamy Tomato Sauce with Pasta

1 cup raw cashews (these are not roasted or salted)
3/4 cup broth, veggie, beef or mushroom
2 tablespoons oil (avocado, olive or grapeseed are healthful choices)
1 medium onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon tomato paste
2 (15-ounce) cans tomato sauce
salt & pepper to taste
Pasta or spiralized veggie noodles of choice

In a blender, combine cashews and broth. Process on high until mixture is smooth. Set aside.
Heat oil in a saute pan over medium heat. Add onions and saute for 5 minutes. Add garlic and saute another minute or two.
Add Italian seasoning and tomato paste. Mix well. Add tomato sauce. Bring to a boil. Turn down heat and simmer the sauce for 25 to 30 minutes.
Turn off heat. Add cashew cream to tomato sauce and stir to blend well. Add pasta of choice.

Sue’s Tip
Reduce prep time by chopping onions on the weekend. Store them in a tightly sealed glass container in the refrigerator.
If you are working without a high-powered blender, soak the cashews in boiling water to cover for at least 30 minutes. Drain before putting into the blender.
I like to save a little of the cooking water from the pasta when I drain it. I can use it to thin the sauce a bit once I’ve mixed the pasta and sauce together, but it’s not always needed.
You can freeze this sauce or keep it refrigerated for a few days. Warm it on very low heat so that it doesn’t scorch at the bottom of the pot.

