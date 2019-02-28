Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Creamy Tomato Sauce with Pasta

Creamy Tomato Sauce with Pasta

1 cup raw cashews (these are not roasted or salted)

3/4 cup broth, veggie, beef or mushroom

2 tablespoons oil (avocado, olive or grapeseed are healthful choices)

1 medium onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 (15-ounce) cans tomato sauce

salt & pepper to taste

Pasta or spiralized veggie noodles of choice

In a blender, combine cashews and broth. Process on high until mixture is smooth. Set aside.

Heat oil in a saute pan over medium heat. Add onions and saute for 5 minutes. Add garlic and saute another minute or two.

Add Italian seasoning and tomato paste. Mix well. Add tomato sauce. Bring to a boil. Turn down heat and simmer the sauce for 25 to 30 minutes.

Turn off heat. Add cashew cream to tomato sauce and stir to blend well. Add pasta of choice.